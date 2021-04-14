 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'Gorilla' hail smashes windshield in Texas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News