Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 29 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 9:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.