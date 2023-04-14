The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
