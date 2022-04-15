Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.