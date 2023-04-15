Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.