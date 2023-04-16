Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.