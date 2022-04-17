Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.