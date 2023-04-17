Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Muscatine, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.