Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
