Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 10:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
