Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.