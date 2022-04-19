Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.