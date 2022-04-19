Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
