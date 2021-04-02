Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
