Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
