Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.