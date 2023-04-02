Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
