Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.