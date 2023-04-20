Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms are likely Saturday afternoon and evening in the Quad Cities area. Heavy rain and lightning will be common and damaging win…
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday night and some could be severe, especially in western and central Iowa. The threat will continu…
Still dry and very warm across much of the region Thursday, but a cold front will be sweeping through Friday and Saturday. Showers and storms …
As winter approached, few anticipated what was about to hit California. Mired in a serious drought, the state was suddenly battered by an onsl…
In our hurricane season preview, the meteorologists discuss the factors that will impact the number of storms that form this year and reveal t…