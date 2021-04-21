Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.