Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.