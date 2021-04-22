 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 12:00 AM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

