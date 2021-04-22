Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 12:00 AM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. W…
This evening in Muscatine: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Muscatine people will see …
Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today.…
Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We will see …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We wi…
Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. The area…
Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Today'…
Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for co…