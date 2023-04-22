Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Saturday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
