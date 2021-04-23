 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

