Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Muscatine area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.