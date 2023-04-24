Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.