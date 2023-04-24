Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
