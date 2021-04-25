Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
