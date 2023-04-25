Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
