Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the South.