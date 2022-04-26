Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storms are starting pop up in western Iowa. While the greatest threat of severe storms is in central Iowa, it still looks like a stormy night for eastern Iowa as well. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Quick dry out, but rain and the chance for severe storms returns to Iowa Thursday night and Friday
Staying dry during the day, but showers and storms will return this evening and continue through the day on Friday. See when and where severe weather is most likely in our updated forecast.
Today's severe threat is already underway with scattered thunderstorms across the state this morning. Though we'll temporarily dry out, it'll get stormy again on Saturday. Here's all the details.
Showers and storms are expected across the state today, but some are in for a wetter day than others. Track the rain hour by hour and see when our best chance of rain is in our latest forecast video.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Colder than normal temps across the state today and tomorrow, but some will catch a break from the wind Tuesday. See how winds will vary and who might see some rain or snow in our latest forecast.
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool tomo…
Many will stay dry Tuesday, but that will not be the case Wednesday. A warm front will trigger high chances of rain across the state. See when showers and storms are most likely in our area.
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomor…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect…