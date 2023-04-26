Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
