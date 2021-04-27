 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

