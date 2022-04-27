Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storms are starting pop up in western Iowa. While the greatest threat of severe storms is in central Iowa, it still looks like a stormy night for eastern Iowa as well. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Quick dry out, but rain and the chance for severe storms returns to Iowa Thursday night and Friday
Staying dry during the day, but showers and storms will return this evening and continue through the day on Friday. See when and where severe weather is most likely in our updated forecast.
Today's severe threat is already underway with scattered thunderstorms across the state this morning. Though we'll temporarily dry out, it'll get stormy again on Saturday. Here's all the details.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Colder than normal temps across the state today and tomorrow, but some will catch a break from the wind Tuesday. See how winds will vary and who might see some rain or snow in our latest forecast.
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool tomo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomor…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. It should be a fairly…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect…