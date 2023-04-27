Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Muscatine. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
After a chilly weekend, temperatures will be rising Monday, but thanks to an area of low pressure, showers are expected as well. Find out when…
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? In our latest edition of "Weather Explained," a step-by-step guide to help keep you and …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies ar…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Expect…
Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun an…