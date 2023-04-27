Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Muscatine. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.