Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.