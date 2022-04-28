Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.