Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect.