Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

