Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.