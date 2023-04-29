Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
