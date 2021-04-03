Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Muscatine. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.