Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.