Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain looks likely and severe storms are possible both Friday and Saturday in Iowa. Saturday will also see a big cool down for some and strong winds for all. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Scattered showers and storms Thursday, severe threat returns for western Iowa Friday night
Off and on showers and storms are expected today through Friday, but the wettest period across the state is looking like Friday night. Severe storms cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Watch now: Stalled front to cause wide variety in temperatures and rain chances Wednesday and Thursday across Iowa
While some are in for a warm day, others will be quite chilly in Iowa today. Small rain chances today, but they're going up for Thursday. See when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Storms are starting pop up in western Iowa. While the greatest threat of severe storms is in central Iowa, it still looks like a stormy night for eastern Iowa as well. Here's the latest information.
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomor…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool tomo…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of r…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. It should be a fairly…