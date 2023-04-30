Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.