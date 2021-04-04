 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

