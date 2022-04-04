 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

