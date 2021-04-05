 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

