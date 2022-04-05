Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 68% chance. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Conditions will be quite different from west to east across Iowa today thanks to a cold front. See when rain and snow are most likely for our area in our updated forecast.
Warmer and dry for much of Friday, but rain will begin to push into the western part of Iowa in the late afternoon. See when rain and possibly snow are most likely this weekend in our latest forecast.
Snow showers for the Quad Cities this morning, but dry across the rest of the state. The dry period won't last long though. See when rain will return in our updated forecast video.
For the drive home in Muscatine: Evening light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of pre…
Watch now: Dry across Iowa Monday, but a cold front will bring rain back to the state Tuesday and Tuesday night
Enjoy the break from the rain for now, because more showers are not that far away. See how temperatures will vary across Iowa and when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast video.
Pretty quiet during the day today, but storms look likely tonight in central and western Iowa. Damaging wind gusts and hail cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. How likely is it th…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 34F. Winds SSE a…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecas…