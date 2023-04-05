Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Muscatine area. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from TUE 9:58 PM CDT until WED 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.