Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Muscatine area. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from TUE 9:58 PM CDT until WED 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
