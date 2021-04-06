 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

