Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Warmer and dry for much of Friday, but rain will begin to push into the western part of Iowa in the late afternoon. See when rain and possibly snow are most likely this weekend in our latest forecast.
One round of showers and storms will work over the state today and tonight, but another will push in for Wednesday as well. See when rain is most likely in our area in our latest forecast.
Snow showers for the Quad Cities this morning, but dry across the rest of the state. The dry period won't last long though. See when rain will return in our updated forecast video.
Watch now: Dry across Iowa Monday, but a cold front will bring rain back to the state Tuesday and Tuesday night
Enjoy the break from the rain for now, because more showers are not that far away. See how temperatures will vary across Iowa and when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast video.
Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. How likely is it th…
Conditions will be quite different from west to east across Iowa today thanks to a cold front. See when rain and snow are most likely for our area in our updated forecast.
For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 34F. Winds SSE a…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecas…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Periods of heavy ra…