Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.