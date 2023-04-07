Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Another dangerous day expected in Iowa Tuesday. Damaging hail and wind look likely and strong tornadoes are possible as well. See when the sto…
Showers and thunderstorms look likely for Monday and Tuesday. Already a small chance of severe storms late this afternoon and evening, but the…
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Th…
Temperatures below normal for early April today and gusty winds will make it feel even colder. Find out what wind chills are expected and when…